Chandigarh adviser for swift implementation of smart features at parking lots

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2023 04:33 AM IST

With the contracts of the two parking contractors in Chandigarh expiring in January, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday directed Chandigarh Smart City Limited to immediately float tenders for the new contracts and complete implemention of smart parking features in a time-bound manner.

The directions were given during a meeting regarding the smart parking management system, held under the chairmanship of the adviser.

A team of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) elaborated the plan to introduce FASTag-enabled parking management system at the 89 parking lots in Chandigarh that will allow visitors to pay the parking fees using FASTag. Drivers without FASTag can pay with other digital payment methods like UPI and Paytm, and even with cash.

The adviser said 25% of the 89 parking lots will be converted into smart parkings within 30 days of allotment of work.

Detailing the smart features, he said the new parking system will include mobile app for booking parking slots, separate parking for two wheelers, proper demarcated parking slots, dynamic pricing and parking availability status, to be managed by the central control centre.

There is also a proposal to introduce automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) to check car theft and revenue leakage. The technology is supported by processes to match the vehicle’s licence plate registration, facial image of the motorist and the payment transaction.

“The parking management system will be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre of Chandigarh for data analytics and service monitoring,” said Anindita Mitra, CEO, CSCL and commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation.

