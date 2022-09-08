Chandigarh adviser late foundations for GRIID’s additional block

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the additional block B in the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31.

The building, constructed to meet the needs of intellectually disable persons, is situated on 6.05 acres of land, while the additional block comprising a ground floor and two upper floors, is coming up at the cost of ₹9.94 crore. The building will be completed in a year.

The building has provision of a yoga hall, exhibition hall, retiring room, and ramps at ground floor, offices, superintendent room among others.

The adviser also released a 149-page accessibility audit report of persons with disabilities in the city as done by GRIID towards making the UT a disabled-friendly city. The report was prepared by a committee constituted under the chair of the then secretary of medical education and research (SMER), Arun Kumar Gupta.