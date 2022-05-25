Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden

The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3.

The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed. With this, the first phase of compliance would be completed.

The second phase of regulatory compliance burden is also underway and departments are expected to find out more areas in terms of self-assessment of procedures, rules, regulations, laws, acts, to help with simplifying procedure.

The departments were asked to consult stakeholders regularly to identify and reduce the burden and compliance which were not taken up in Phase 1 and to conduct an on-ground assessment of impacts of the reforms implemented.

The UT adviser said Chandigarh should lead by setting an example in reducing the compliance burden and the work done in this regard and offer seamless experience of citizen-interaction with government.at various levels.

Another review meeting for ease of doing business, focussing on providing facilities to industries, will be held shortly.