Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden
The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.
Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3.
The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed. With this, the first phase of compliance would be completed.
The second phase of regulatory compliance burden is also underway and departments are expected to find out more areas in terms of self-assessment of procedures, rules, regulations, laws, acts, to help with simplifying procedure.
The departments were asked to consult stakeholders regularly to identify and reduce the burden and compliance which were not taken up in Phase 1 and to conduct an on-ground assessment of impacts of the reforms implemented.
The UT adviser said Chandigarh should lead by setting an example in reducing the compliance burden and the work done in this regard and offer seamless experience of citizen-interaction with government.at various levels.
Another review meeting for ease of doing business, focussing on providing facilities to industries, will be held shortly.
-
Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram. In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch.
-
With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan
Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with Sadiq's in tow. Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. Punjab police's protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.
-
₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims. The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before. While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT's tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas. 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
