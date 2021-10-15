Chandigarh adviser’s surprise visit to ISBT-43

UT adviser Dharam Pal paid a surprise visit to Inter State Bus Terminal in Sector 43 on Thursday. He was accompanied by UT transport secretary Nitin Yadav and director, transport, Pradhuman Singh.

During the visit, Pal took a round of Depot No 4 of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and inspected the bus maintenance activities and washing plants. He also visited the Covid vaccination camp being organised here by the health department.

Subsequently, he visited the Command Control Centre of Intelligent Transport System and took a detailed briefing with respect to the various ITS modules. Officials at the centre shared that the compliance of mask wearing by crew staff of buses and passengers was being monitored remotely through CCTV cameras installed in the buses.

Pal instructed the CTU officials to ensure the strict compliance of mask wearing in buses taking cognisance of the third Covid wave.

Air force heritage museum inspected

The adviser also reviewed the progress of the Air Force Heritage Centre by visiting the Government Press Building in Sector 18. He directed the chief architect and chief engineer to examine the layout plan submitted by the Indian Air Force and ensure completion within 4-5 months.