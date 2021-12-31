Chandigarh adviser wants full vaccination of target population within a week

In view of the surge in Covid cases, UT adviser Dharam Pal has directed officials to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population in the city with a week.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the adviser asked officials to strictly enforce all directions. Regarding admission of patients, it was decided that all asymptomatic patients will be home quarantined, and only on doctor’s consent, a positive patient will be hospitalised.

“All asymptomatic Covid positive patients are to be allowed home quarantine as a first option. However, in case isolation facility (separate room with washroom) is not available, he or she will be admitted in an institutional quarantine facility, like the mini Covid Care centre,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

Covid vaccination has seen a rise in the UT over the last few days. Previously, about 3,500 daily vaccinations were being done, which has now crossed 10,000 a day. First dose has been given to about 115% of the eligible population while the second dose coverage is about 87%.

The health secretary said that if current pace of vaccination continues for next few days, then UT may achieve the target of 100% second dose vaccination within one week.

He said five more vaccination teams have been added and efforts are on to add 20 more vaccination teams from Friday.

New Covid care centre in Chandigarh

One mini Covid Care Centre is already functional at Bal Bhawan, Sector-23B, while another will start functioning at Indira Holiday Home, Sector-24, from January 3

“Only those Covid positive patients are to be admitted in the hospital facility where the doctor concerned has advised for constant medical care with or without oxygen/ventilator support etc,” it was stated in the press statement issued by the health department.