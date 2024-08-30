Chandigarh advisory council meet deferred, likely in September

The UT administrator’s advisory council meeting scheduled for Friday has been deferred due to administrative reasons. The council last met more than a year ago on August 18, 2023. Not a single Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council meeting was held during the council’s first term from February 2, 2007, to February 2, 2009. Sometimes meetings are held after a delay of several months. (HT Photo)

As per officials, the meeting now will be held in the second week of September.

Constituted on February 9, 2007, the advisory council has not been able to bring about desired results over the years. This council, comprising of 60 members from various walks of life and headed by the UT administrator, was established to play a crucial role in advising the UT administration on the city’s developmental issues. A new council is constituted every two years. According to established norms, the council is required to meet three times a year. However, in the past 17 years, only 16 meetings have been held.

Under the council, there are 10 standing committees constituted for various sectors, education, urban development, environment, health, urban planning, law and order, sports, transport, and traffic management.