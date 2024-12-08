Chandigarh: After a chilly night, rain to follow today

The city’s minimum temperature plunged from 7.9°C on Friday to 6.8°C on Saturday, making it the coldest night of the season. But relief may be on the way, as rain is expected on Sunday and Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Even as sunny weather prevailed in Chandigarh on Saturday, the night before saw the minimum temperature falling to 6.8°C, the lowest so far this season. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Cloud cover at night keeps the temperature from falling by trapping the Earth’s heat, said IMD officials.

At 6.8°C, the minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees below normal. It is also close to the lowest minimum temperature recorded in December last year — 6°C on December 16 and 21.

However, it is unusual for the minimum temperature to fall this low within just the first week of December. This comes even as IMD in its long-range forecast has predicted a warmer winter this year, with above average temperatures in December, using probability models.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained, “The minimum temperature is likely to increase a bit now due to a fresh and active Western Disturbance (WD) entering the region. It may bring along light rain in the region on Sunday and Monday, with the system is likely to be strongest on Sunday.”

Paul explained even if it didn’t rain in Chandigarh, rain in the adjoining areas will lead to more moisture in the air and lead to fog formation.

Initially, the minimum temperature will be on the higher side due to higher moisture in the air, but both the day and night temperatures are likely to start falling from Tuesday onwards as winter progresses.

While smog had started forming in November, the city is yet to get its first fog spell. Smog usually has a hazy appearance and a foul odour, which differentiates it from fog.

Speaking about the expected fall in temperature, Paul added, “With the likelihood of snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, when Northwesterly winds will again start sweeping over the region, temperatures will fall quickly. Another WD is likely next week, but it’s not expected to be as strong or active.”

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, rose from 23.9°C on Friday to 24.6°C on Saturday, but still 0.3 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C, and the minimum temperature may rise to anywhere between 7°C and 8°C.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city also continued to remain moderate, with a value of 181, as per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board on Saturday. Any rain is likely to significantly reduce the city’s AQI, which has yet to fall below 100 since November 1.