Chandigarh: After dry January, brace for above-average rain in February

After recording the driest January in 17 years, with rain only on the last day of the month, the city is likely to experience above average rainfall in February. Visitors enjoying the sunny weather at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

As per the long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is around 65% probability for above average rain in February.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Rain in February is primarily caused by Western Disturbances (WD), as per IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh.

For Chandigarh, the average rainfall for February is 42.1 mm, of which 27.6 mm was logged on the first day itself, the highest for a single February day in 11 years. In fact, in 2023, no rain was recorded through the entire month.

However, it’s too early to say whether the region will get more active WDs this month, said Singh.

Temperature likely to remain above normal

Meanwhile, after the intense cold spell in January, both the maximum and minimum temperature are most likely to remain above normal in February, as per the IMD forecast.

Because of the rain, the minimum temperature will stay above normal as the clouds keep the night temperature from falling too low. Rain spells also stop formation of fog, which will likely contribute to above average maximum temperature, as per IMD officials.

Another hailstorm likely tomorrow

While the weather remained sunny on Friday, a fresh WD is likely to affect the region from Saturday. This may lead to moderate rain ( up to 60 mm) on Sunday and Monday, as per IMD. Along with rain, hail may also make a comeback after the year’s first hailstorm in the city on Thursday.

There is also a chance of dense fog on Saturday morning owing to the increased humidity and clear weather.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, rose from 15°C on Thursday to 19°C on Friday owing to the sunny weather. However, it was still two degrees below normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature dropped from 12.5°C on Thursday to 6.9°C on Friday, 1.9 degrees below normal and lowest since 4.6°C on January 25.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 16°C and 18°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 9°C.

Air quality improves dramatically

While the city’s air quality had remained in the “very poor” and “poor” categories throughout January, even crossing 400 on January 13 and 20, but after the rain on Thursday, it improved significantly, entering the “satisfactory” bracket (51-100).

At 8 pm on Friday, the average AQI was 82 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 53, followed by 86 at the Sector 22 CAAQMS and 98 at the Sector 25 CAAQMS. All three values fall in the satisfactory bracket, but can still cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.