Chandigarh: Aided colleges’ employees’ protest reaches 9th day

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the privately managed government-aided colleges of Chandigarh on Thursday continued their protest against the Chandigarh administration for the ninth day in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, a large number of them held a protest at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, followed by a march towards Matka Chowk. But the March could not be held because the teachers were stopped by the Chandigarh police with heavy barricading.

The staff have been protesting over the delay in implementation of central service rules for teachers and the 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching staff at privately managed, aided colleges.

Dr Sumit Goklaney, representative of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of aided colleges, said that the delegation of 15-20 members from teaching and non-teaching also met the director higher education (DHE). “Though meeting was positive, no written assurance was given to us,” he said.