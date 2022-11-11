Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh airport seizure| Gold found concealed in wheels of trolley bag

Chandigarh airport seizure| Gold found concealed in wheels of trolley bag

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:30 AM IST

The passenger had concealed the contraband, in the form of small metal pieces, in the tyres of two trolley bags. As per customs officials, the value of the seized contraband is around ₹8.44 lakh.

Customs officials seized 160.5gm gold from passengers on a flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, from Dubai on Wednesday evening. (HT File)
Customs officials seized 160.5gm gold from passengers on a flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, from Dubai on Wednesday evening. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Customs officials seized 160.5gm gold from passengers on a flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, from Dubai on Wednesday evening.

The passenger had concealed the contraband, in the form of small metal pieces, in the tyres of two trolley bags.

As per customs officials, the value of the seized contraband is around 8.44 lakh.

Sources said customs staff, posted at the airport, intercepted passengers of Indigo 6E-56 Dubai flight suspiciously crossing through the green channel (passage taken by arriving passengers who have no goods to declare).

The officials, however, did not reveal the identity of the passengers.

In July this year, customs officials had found 1.8kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on a Dubai flight. Estimated to be worth 92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out