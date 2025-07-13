Chandigarh: Amarjit Singh Mehta re-elected PCA president

Amarjit Singh Mehta was re-elected the president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at its annual general body meeting held at the New Chandigarh stadium on Saturday. From left : PCA joint secretary Siddhant Sharma, vice-president Deepak Bali, president Amarjit Singh Mehta, secretary Kulwant Singh and treasurer Sunil Gupta. (HT PHOTO)

The other office-bearers are: Deepak Bali (vice-president), Kulwant Singh (secretary), Siddhant Sharma (joint secretary) and Sunil Gupta (treasurer).

Electoral officer Rajeev Sharma (IAS retd) said all office-bearers have been elected unopposed for the upcoming three-year term.

Kulwant Singh is the AAP MLA from Mohali while Deepak Bali is adviser to the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Board. Sunil Gupta, a businessman from Bathinda, is the vice-chairman of the Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board, with the rank and status of cabinet minister.

Gupta said the PCA general body has unanimously approved all agenda items, including the T20 league Sher-e-Punjab Tournament for the 2025-2026 season.

Eleven apex council members were also elected during the meeting. They are Arminder Singh, Rajat Bhardwaj, Chanchal Kumar Singla, Amit Bajaj, Birdevinder Singh Natt, Prabhir Singh Brar, Gauravdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Kamal Kumar Arora, Amrinder Vir Singh Barsat, Sahebjit Singh Sehmby and Vikram Kumar.

Players felicitated

On the occasion, PCA felicitated players and coaches who brought laurels to Punjab in different tournaments. Uday Pratap Saharan, skipper of the U-23 men’s team, and head coach VRV Singh were honoured for winning the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, the U-23 State-A Trophy and the Col CK Nayudu Trophy vs Rest of India. Umesh Gill, skipper of the U-16 men’s team, and head coach RP Singh were feted for leading the team to the runners-up position in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. Jyoti, captain of the Punjab U-15 women’s team, and coach Yograj were honoured for guiding the team to runners-up spot in the one-day tournament this season.