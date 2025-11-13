Chandigarh: Amid the tug-of-war over PU, cracks appear in student body

Fissures appear to have emerged in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) ever since Punjab asserted its claim over the varsity in the backdrop of the now-repealed senate reforms. While students had put up a united front during the anti-affidavit protests and the stir to push for early senate elections, many from Himachal and Haryana say they are beginning to feel alienated amid the apparent tug-of-war started by Punjab leaders. PUCSC president Gauravveer Sohal has remained absent from the picture, with protesters inviting all parties but Sohal’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to participate. (HT File)

This was evident on Tuesday when PUCSC joint secretary Mohit Manderana publicly announced that he had withdrawn from the PU Bachao Morcha, which had been spearheading the protests for senate elections after the affidavit issue had been resolved. While Manderana released a statement on Wednesday that his departure didn’t mean that he didn’t support the senate election issue, even PUCSC general secretary Abhishek Dagar said that he will continue to support the call to hold senate elections as soon as possible.

Manch established to push for affiliation to Haryana colleges

Meanwhile, students from Haryana submitted a memorandum to PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda for restoration of the state’s stake under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act and full compliance with the Reservation Policy of the University Grants Commission (UGC) (August 25, 2006). Both Haryana leaders are said to have expressed their support for the issue. Copies of the memorandum have also been sent to the Centre, the governor of Haryana, and the Vice President of India, who is the chancellor of PU.

Gautam Bhoria of Ambedkar Students Association said that after PU was established in India in 1947, its jurisdiction extended to present-day Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. He added that Haryana was granted statutory representation on three seats in the senate which still continues.

Former national secretary of Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and current state spokesperson for the Jannayak Janta Party, Rajat Nain added that PU doesn’t belong to any one state, and while they fully support the demand for holding the senate elections as per the previous practice, they will demand what is Haryana’s right.

PUCSC vice-president Ashmeet Singh, meanwhile, has remained at the forefront of the senate election protest with his party, Sath, often being seen raising slogans that “PU belongs to Punjab”. Speaking about this, Singh said that this is just their opinion and everyone has the freedom to air their opinions regarding this issue. “We had put forward a list of demands with the notification of the senate election schedule which the authorities have agreed to. A part of the morcha also has their opinion regarding Punjab’s stake in PU which also must be respected. ”