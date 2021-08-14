Chandigarh: Animal Welfare Board tells adviser to shut illegal bird markets

The Animal Welfare Board of India under the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has written to the UT adviser over issues highlighted by social activist RK Garg in the walk-in aviary being constructed near Sukhna Lake.

Politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had also recently questioned the planned aviary, calling it illegal.

In the letter written by the Board’s secretary SK Dutta, the administration has been asked to implement the Gujrat and Delhi High courts’ directions to wrap up all illegal bird markets, that were issued to all police stations, senior forest officials and chief wildlife wardens. The Board stated that all birds must be procured from authorised sellers registered under Pet Shop Rules 2018. “Till today, no pet shop has been registered by animal welfare boards in Haryana and Punjab or by the Chandigarh administration,” the board added.

Further, the board mentions aerial birds covered under various schedules of the Wildlife Protection Act and special permissions needed from the wildlife department.

Speaking about the reply, Garg said, “The administration has not taken note of the recommendations made earlier and we hope that the UT adviser now acts on them. The department must place all permissions and documents related to this aviary in the public domain.”

Meanwhile, UT forest department Officials said they have taken all the necessary permissions and will replying to the letters sent by the board and Gandhi.

However, not all residents are against the aviary. Convener of City Forum of Residents Welfare Organizations (CFORWO) Vinod Vashisht said, “An aviary is not a cage. Unlike cages, there will be a large space for birds to fly. Walk-in aviaries exist throughout the world and will add to Chandigarh’s tourist attractions.”