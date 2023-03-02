Chandigarh: Annual athletic meet at Sector-20 college

The 67th annual athletic meet of Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, was inaugurated with the unfurling of the college flag by the chief guest, Amandeep Singh Bhatti, director higher education, Chandigarh. The guest of honour was Nadeem Sultan, state coordinator (PMU), ministry of social justice & empowerment, Government of India. Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests. The chief guest took the salute of the march past by the students. The ceremony began with the declaration of the awards for the march past and tug-of-war events. After felicitating the winners, the programme proceeded with a ‘nukkad natak’ performance by a team from the department of social welfare.

Memorial lecture at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s department of political science organised the annual Professor Pradeep Kumar Memorial Lecture. Professor Rekha Saxena of Delhi University delivered a lecture on ‘Intersection of gender and federalism: Emerging concerns’. Her presentation explored in an overarching manner the intersection of gender and federalism. Presenting a broader overview of different facets of federalism, such as intergovernmental relations, asymmetrical relations and multilevel federalism, she dwelt on how they have had diverse impacts on the way women’s organisations engage with the state.

Expert lecture held at PEC

Chandigarh The electrical engineering department of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Thursday organised an expert lecture on “Challenges and opportunities in the future for engineers in the electric utility sector” by Dr Suresh Vishwakarma, professional engineer in BC Province, Canada. Dr Suresh Vishwakarma, during the session focused on the utility sector and its working, electric utility sector in the midst of rapid change, key challenges before the electric utility sector, expectations of utility customers and specialisations and expectations from future utility engineers. The lecture was attended by faculty members, research scholars and students of PEC.

Painting competition held at PU

Chandigarh A painting competition was organised on Wednesday in Mata Gujri Hall, Girls hostel 1, on the theme role of education in a woman’s life. Charul, Nancy and Diksha won first, second and third prizes, respectively. All the paintings (of the prize winners as well as participants) have been displayed in the reading hall of the hostel.