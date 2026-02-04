Chandigarh: As Class 10 boards near, two-phase exam system evokes mixed response

With less than a fortnight left for the Class 10 CBSE board examinations beginning February 17, students in tricity are in the final stretch of preparation, this time under a newly introduced two-phase examination system that has triggered both relief and apprehension among students, parents and teachers. Some believe that it will ease pressure by offering a safety net while others say that it may stretch the academic calendar and affect students’ focus during the first round. (File)

CBSE, in June 2025, had approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for Class 10 in an academic session from 2026. However, it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February, officials had said, adding that the second phase, which will be scheduled in May, would be optional for students who wish to improve their performance.

Students can opt to appear in up to three subjects-including science, mathematics, social science, and languages Their final mark sheet will reflect their best scores across both attempts.

Lalit Sood, a parent, said, "I think the first attempt remains important for confidence and future planning. The option of a second attempt provides emotional reassurance rather than promoting complacency. It is a positive step to reduce stress, but only provided students are guided to treat the first attempt with full sincerity."

Some school authorities believe the new structure has made the academic calendar more fragmented, stretching the examination season from February to May and overlapping with the beginning of Class 11 assessments. Barry Francis, principal of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, said, “At present, our students are entirely focused on the upcoming board examinations. Once the first phase is over, we will then guide them on how to navigate the second phase, if they choose to opt for it.”

Among students, opinions remain divided. A student from Vivek High School said they are unlikely to sit for the May phase, as Class 11 periodic tests may already be underway by then. “My focus is to do well in February itself,” the student said. Meanwhile, another student noted that emergencies such as illness or family issues sometimes prevent students from appearing in an exam, forcing them to wait nearly a year. “In a case like that, this provision gives us a fair chance to stay at par with our batchmates.”

Teachers in Chandigarh have supported the intent of the policy but flagged concerns over reduced revision time. Arwind Rana from the Chandigarh Teachers Association said that while converting traditional compartment exams into earlier improvement exams is progressive, the tightened schedule has cut short classroom preparation. “Earlier, schools continued structured revision almost till the end of February. This year, since exams will begin from the third week of February, we will have to pause formal revision by the first week itself,” he said, adding that teachers now have less time for last minute concept clarification, practice sessions, and doubt solving.