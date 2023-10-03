Chandigarh: At 140, dengue count lower than last yr, but experts advise caution

The city has recorded 140 cases of dengue so far this year, with 88 of these emerging in September alone. Though the count is comparatively lower than the corresponding period for the last year, the health department has warned residents against lowering their guard as dengue cases tend to rise from September.

In 2022, there were 212 documented cases of dengue up to September. The total number of cases last year was 910 while the death count was one. In 2021, there was a significant surge with 1,596 cases recorded through the year while in 2020 there were 265 and in 2019, 286 cases were reported.

The virus that causes dengue fever is transmitted by the bite of Aedes Aegypti mosquito, recognised by black and white markings on its legs. Hence, authorities have cautioned residents to prevent water stagnation that allows mosquito breeding, apart from taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Aedes mosquitoes are primarily active during daylight hours, with their peak biting periods occurring in the early morning and late afternoon. They typically target the ankles, feet, lower legs and arms.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said they are keeping a close watch on the dengue situation and will reserve more beds for dengue patients if needed. She assured that health department teams were vigilant and equipped to address any potential situation.

So far, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Burail, Daria, Dhanas and Ram Darbar have been identified as the most dengue-prone areas in the city.

Additionally, Hallomajra, Behlana, Khudda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Maloya, Sarangpur, and Sectors 19, 20, 22, 25 and 27 have been identified as areas with increased susceptibility.

Symptoms of dengue can encompass high fever, intense headache, eye discomfort, muscle and joint aches, queasiness, vomiting, swollen glands, and a rash. Some individuals may encounter severe abdominal pain, ongoing vomiting, rapid breathing, gum or nosebleeds, as well as persistent fatigue or restlessness even after the fever subsides.

