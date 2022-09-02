Chandigarh | August recorded 41% rain shortfall
In Chandigarh, 166.9mm rain was recorded in August, against a normal of 284.8 mm . It was barely higher than 160.2 mm recorded in August 2021, which was the driest August in six years. In comparison, 525.7 mm of rain was recorded in July. This was 92.4% above the normal rainfall figure for July which is 273.2mm
After above average rain in July, August remained 41% deficient in rain as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Monsoon remained weak in 23 out of 31 days during the month. It was normal for five days and active only for three days in August. As per the IMD, rain intensity is likely increase in September.
August recorded 166.9mm rain, against a normal of 284.8 mm. It was barely higher than 160.2 mm recorded in August 2021, which was the driest August in six years. In comparison, 525.7 mm of rain was recorded in July. This was 92.4% above the normal rainfall figure for July which is 273.2mm. This was the highest amount of rain recorded in the city for the month of July since 1994 when 602.1 mm of rain was recorded in July, the all-time highest.
Speaking on the reason for less rain in August, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “In July, the monsoon trough was positioned favorably near the region leading to rain throughout the month. In August, it remained towards the south of the region with low rainfall in adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana as well.”
Singh added that when Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) were forming over Central India in July, these were moving towards this region bringing monsoon rains but that didn’t happen in August. Further there were no significant Western Disturbances (WDs) this month.
Above average rain predicted in Sept
However, chances of rain are likely to be higher in September as per the Long Range Forecast (LRF) issued by the IMD. Based on probability models, above average rain is expected in the city this month which will lead to the maximum temperature going below normal.
Singh said, “The monsoon is likely to be more active this month. Even in the coming days, chances of light to moderate rain will continue in the city.”
Overall, there has been 682.5mm rain in the monsoon season which starts from June and continues till September end. This is 4.9% deficit of the normal figure.
Maximum temperature went down slightly from 35.5°C on Wednesday to 35.4°C on Thursday, 1.9°C above normal. Minimum temperature went up from 26.6°C on Wednesday to 27.1°C on Thursday, 3.8°C above normal.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 35°C while minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.
-
-
-
-
