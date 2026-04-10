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Chandigarh: Avsar 2026 concludes at Panjab University; over 100 students shortlisted

The placement drive drew over 300 students from more than 22 departments spanning sciences, social sciences, management, technology, law and arts

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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More than 100 students from Panjab University (PU) have been shortlisted for jobs after the conclusion of AVSAR 2026, the Central Placement Cell’s (CPC) flagship three day drive, with Federal Bank set to conduct face to face interviews in the third week of April offering the highest packages of the drive at 13.08 lakh to 17.22 lakh per annum (LPA).

The university’s consolidated placement data is typically compiled by September, meaning the numbers emerging from Avsar represent only a fragment of the full-year picture (HT File)

The drive drew over 300 students from more than 22 departments spanning sciences, social sciences, management, technology, law and arts including students from language disciplines such as English, French and Punjabi, and saw 18 companies participate, a mix of on campus and online recruiters.

Among those that shortlisted candidates, SRH International offered the widest salary band at 6-10 LPA, followed by VerbIQ at 5-10 LPA and Aakash Institute at 7.25-9 LPA. SGGG India Pvt. Ltd. offered 7-8 LPA, while Tynor Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd. and a domestic airline offered 5-6 LPA each. Acuity Professional and HDFC Life rounded out the lower band at 3.5-5 LPA. Other participating companies included Bebo Technologies, Nimbus Academy and Beebo Technologies.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Avsar 2026 concludes at Panjab University; over 100 students shortlisted
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Avsar 2026 concludes at Panjab University; over 100 students shortlisted
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