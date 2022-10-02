Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh bans PFI, affiliate outfits for 5 yrs

Chandigarh bans PFI, affiliate outfits for 5 yrs

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 02:44 AM IST

The Centre had banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “terror links” and had ordered the blocking of all social media traces of the banned outfit, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts and YouTube channels.

Adhering to the central government’s orders, the UT administration has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates “unlawful” with immediate effect for a period of five years. (hT File)
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH: Adhering to the central government’s orders, the UT administration has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates “unlawful” with immediate effect for a period of five years.

The Centre had banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “terror links” and had ordered the blocking of all social media traces of the banned outfit, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts and YouTube channels.

The UT administration, in its notice, said, “The UT declares Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an “unlawful association”.

The Centre has outlawed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years, accusing them of involvement in Islamic radicalisation and terrorist activities, a move that came after a crackdown on the group’s leaders and office bearers across several states, in which nearly 350 people were rounded up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP