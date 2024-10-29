Chandigarh: BCI quashes Vikas Malik’s licence suspension order

The disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of India (BCI) has quashed the order of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council suspending the licence of Punjab and Haryana Bar Association president Vikas Malik. In the order passed on Monday, the disciplinary committee of BCI said suspending Malik’s licence as an interim measure was unfair and harsh. (HT Photo)

In the order passed on Monday, the disciplinary committee of BCI said suspending Malik’s licence as an interim measure was unfair and harsh. “The order passed by the state Bar Council in the case cannot stand in the eyes of law and is quashed,” read the order passed by BCI’s disciplinary committee.

Elected as the HC bar body chief in December 2023, Malik was arrested in July this year on the complaint of advocate Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sector 23-D, who alleged he was assaulted by a group of individuals, including Malik, in his office on the high court premises on July 1. He is out on bail.