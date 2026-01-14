Chandigarh: Biker killed in hit & run at Sector 34/35 light point

In yet another hit-and-run incident, a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a speeding SUV at the Sector 34/35 light point in the early hours of Tuesday. The complainant said he continued driving behind the car and when it reached the Sector 34/35 traffic light, it rammed into a motorcycle coming from the Sector 34 side. Due to the impact, the motorcyclist was flung in the air before he fell to the ground. (HT File)

The victim, believed to be in his mid 30s, is yet to be identified.

Another car driver, Teg Partap, 34, who is a resident of Sector 44, is complainant in the case. Partap said he was on his way back home, when a white car, allegedly being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner, overtook him.

The complainant said he continued driving behind the car and when it reached the Sector 34/35 traffic light, it rammed into a motorcycle coming from the Sector 34 side. Due to the impact, the motorcyclist was flung in the air before he fell to the ground. The car driver sped away after the collision, Partap said.

The complainant then informed the police control room at 112. A PCR vehicle and an ambulance reached the spot around 2.50 am and took the injured motorcyclist to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Later, the complainant visited the hospital to check on the victim’s condition, where he was informed that the man had been declared brought dead.

Based on the complainant, a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving on public way), 125(A) (acts causing danger to life or personal safety due to rashness or negligence) and 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the unidentified driver of the white car.