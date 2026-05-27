Chandigarh: BJP, Congress councillors put united show in protest against the executive

Usually seen sparring, BJP and Congress councillors were on the same side of the table on Tuesday, joining hands over the issue of sanitation in southern sectors and triggering a political storm ahead of the MC General House meeting scheduled for May 30. The political opponents came together after the civic body refused to extend the contract of Lion Services, which handled sanitation work in the city’s southern sectors.

The contract was extended initially in September 2025 for three months. (HT File)

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High drama unfolded at the mayor’s office, where 16 councillors from both Congress and the BJP in addition to one nominated councillor, gathered and raised concerns over the impact on sanitation work after the company’s contract was not extended. The councillors questioned the rationale behind the decision and strongly objected to what they described as an administrative override of an elected House decision.

They threatened to boycott the House meeting as they said their ‘self-respect’ is at stake. The House had unanimously passed the agenda in the MC House meeting held in April this year to grant extension to Lions company which was entrusted with sanitation work of southern sectors in city.

They argued that if an agenda had already been approved by the House, questions needed to be answered on how the municipal commissioner could overrule it and on what grounds such a decision was taken.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP councillor Gurbax Rawat said the issue was not merely about sanitation or one particular company but involved the sanctity of the House itself. “How can the MC commissioner turn down a decision passed by elected representatives?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP councillor Gurbax Rawat said the issue was not merely about sanitation or one particular company but involved the sanctity of the House itself. “How can the MC commissioner turn down a decision passed by elected representatives?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi also backed the stand, saying that decisions taken by elected members could not simply be ignored.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the councillors had met him and assured that he would take up the matter with the administration.

The contract was extended initially in September 2025 for three months. After that, the company was granted an extension on a regular basis on the plea that sanitation in the southern sectors shouldn’t be hit. The corporation pays an annual amount of approximately ₹65 crore to the company.

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MC officials maintained that the bid quoted by the company was still on the higher side (lowest price is more than 35.01% of the estimated rate), and hence, it is recommended that the tender should not be considered. Currently, the MC has taken over the work of sanitation in the southern sectors.

Interestingly, the developments also saw participation from a nominated councillor directly sent to the corporation by the UT administration. Congress councillors, Sachin Galib whose ward has no direct association with the company was also seen backing the protest.

Factions in Congress to the fore

However, Congress did not appear entirely united on the issue. Congress councillor Prem Lata, who joined the party in February this year, distanced herself from the developments and said she did not wish to get involved in such matters, adding that whatever decisions officers take are in the interest and benefit of the city. Congress councillor Taruna Mehta too remained away from this development and stated that she was busy in Punjab MC polls today.

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While BJP and Congress members shared a common platform, AAP councillors chose to stay away from the entire episode and maintained distance.

Over the years, Lions company too had remained embroiled in controversies with allegations of employee exploitation, complaints related to garbage handling, including waste trolleys being found in forest areas, and criticism over the city’s sanitation rankings have surfaced repeatedly in the past.

“The issue is not about party rivalry but about the dignity of the House as the agenda was passed. We will talk to both the officials and the councillors and work towards finding a solution. The party is together and united,” said Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky.