Chandigarh blast case: NIA seeks custody of accused who provided hand grenade

The application was filed in the court of NIA special judge Alka Malik, with the agency requesting that the accused be brought before the court for further custodial interrogation.

On September 11, a grenade was hurled at House Number 575 in Sector 10-D. The explosive detonated in the lawn area, causing a serious security scare.

The investigation was initially led by Chandigarh Police, with FIR registered at Police Station North, Chandigarh. Subsequently, the case was transferred to NIA for a broader investigation into the larger criminal conspiracy involving cross-border connections.

In its FIR, lodged on October 1, NIA has named Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, invoking multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

The attack was allegedly directed by Rinda, who operates from Pakistan, and executed in coordination with Passia, a US-based gangster-turned Khalistani.

NIA’s contentions in court

NIA’s application before the court notes that Akashdeep Singh and Amarjit Singh were initially arrested by Punjab Police on September 8 in a related case at the Special State Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

They were later detained by Chandigarh Police in connection with the grenade attack and have been in judicial custody since. According to NIA, both accused were allegedly in direct contact with Passia and involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan.

The application highlighted that during their interrogation on September 25 by Chandigarh Police, the duo admitted to being involved in transporting a hand grenade, which they placed in a black polythene beside a canal, for pickup by accomplices, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih.

However, they later retracted their statements while in police custody.

NIA contends that further investigation is necessary to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy orchestrated by foreign-based terrorists and to establish the motives behind the attack.

The agency has argued that the custodial interrogation of Akashdeep and Amarjit is crucial for unraveling the larger conspiracy involving Rinda, Passia and their associates.

The investigation aims to trace the chain of events leading to the attack, identify other potential suspects and gather additional evidence. The NIA also hopes to verify the involvement of other individuals who may have played a role in the supply of explosives and weapons.

So far, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case: Rohan Masih, Vishal Masih, Amarjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh and the auto driver who transported them, Kuldeep Singh. The first four are currently detained in Central Jail, Amritsar, while Kuldeep remains in custody at Model Jail, Chandigarh. NIA’s probe aims to identify additional links in the network, particularly focusing on how weapons and explosives were smuggled across borders.