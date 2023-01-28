Chandigarh: Blood donation camp held in memory of Lala Lajpat Rai

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated a blood donation camp at Lajpat Bhawan to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai. The camp was jointly organised by the Servants of the Peoples Society, GGDSD College, department-cum-Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, Panjab University, and NGO Yuvsatta in collaboration with the blood bank of PGIMER. An exhibition displaying Lala Lajpat’s memorabilia, books written by him and on him, and a host of rare books and other material was also inaugurated.

Cyber security in focus

Chandigarh A programme on “Cyber security awareness” was organised by RBI, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Senior officials from Chandigarh Police and RBI, students, and mediapersons participated in the event that started with an address by Ketan Bansal, SP, Cyber Crime. MK Mall, regional director, RBI, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, gave the keynote address. Sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh presented a song on cyber security, which was followed by a nukkad natak by students of MCM DAV College.

Workshop on menstrual health, hygiene

Chandigarh The NSS unit and medical committee of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh, under the guidance of principal Dr Nisha Bhargava organised a seven-day NSS special camp. “During this camp, Enactus SSBUICET organised the 7th workshop in the “Mytharche” series on menstrual health and hygiene,” said Professor Seema Kapoor, who is Enactus faculty adviser. The workshop was attended by 100 NSS volunteers, 20 Enactus members and 10 members of the drama team of Panjab University. The event commenced with a virtual address by Geetanjali Bakshi, coordinator of CSR project Amodini of Versatile Group, Ludhiana.