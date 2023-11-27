Chandigarh: Body of 22-yr-old man found in Sector 26

Body of a 22-year-old man was found in a truck near the Sector-26 transport light point on Sunday. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 where he was declared brought dead.

Body of 22-yr-old man found in Sector 26, Chandigarh (HT)

He has been identified as Avinash Pathak hailing from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. His family has been informed and police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

