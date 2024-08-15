Chandigarh: Brain dead toddler gives new lease of life to 26-year-old woman

A 26-year-old woman underwent a kidney transplant at PGIMER after the parents of a three-year-old brain-dead girl donated her organs. The entire process was coordinated by the PGIMER staff, involving extensive laboratory investigations and interdepartmental collaboration to ensure the successful completion of the transplant. (Getty image)

Kanchan, a resident of Kaimbwala, was admitted to GMSH-16 on July 28 and later shifted to PGIMER the same day. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Kanchan was declared brain dead on August 6, following thorough assessments by the brain stem death committee.

Kanchan’s father, Lal Singh, consented to donate all her organs, resulting in the successful retrieval and transplantation of both kidneys at PGIMER.

Lal said “Losing Kanchan has been the hardest experience of our lives, but knowing that her organs have given others a second chance at life brings us some comfort. We hope that our decision will inspire others to consider organ donation and help save lives.”

Both of Kanchan’s kidneys were transplanted into the woman, giving her a new lease on life. The entire process was coordinated by the PGIMER staff, involving extensive laboratory investigations and interdepartmental collaboration to ensure the successful completion of the transplant.

Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER-cum-nodal officer, ROTTO, said “The courage and compassion demonstrated by Kanchan’s family, especially in such a difficult time, is truly inspirational. Their decision highlights the importance of organ donation and the profound impact it can have on the lives of others.”