Chandigarh: Cable operator dies after falling off electricity pole in Sector 56

A 50-year-old cable operator died after falling off an electricity pole in Sector 56 on Wednesday afternoon. Initial investigations suggest that the fall, which resulted in head injuries and scratches, may have caused his death. A forensic team was called to the site. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar. According to police, the incident occurred in Ward No 29 of Sector 56 while Rajkumar was reportedly working on the pole. Initial investigations suggest that the fall, which resulted in head injuries and scratches, may have caused his death. A forensic team was called to the site.

However, some residents claimed that he died due to electrocution, which has yet to be verified by the UT electricity department. Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident, where he was declared dead by doctors. Police sent the body to the hospital’s mortuary for further examination. Police confirmed that a post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.