Chandigarh cancels liquor licences of eight noisy nightclubs

Acting on a flurry of complaints from local residents, the Chandigarh department of excise and taxation has revoked the liquor licences of eight nightclubs in Sectors 7 and 26 for violating the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as applicable to Chandigarh. Most of these clubs are located at the rear of shop-cum-offices (SCOs) in these sectors. The eight clubs and discotheques that repeatedly violated noise pollution norms include Bargain Booze, Hard Rock Café, Kala, De’Orra Club, MOBE, and Boulevard in Sector 26, as well as Kukuna Club and The Vault in Sector 7, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The department has also issued notices to six more clubs for noise pollution violations.

The licences were cancelled under Section 36(c) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, as extended to Chandigarh, which grants the authority to cancel or suspend the liquor licences of violators.

The eight clubs and discotheques that repeatedly violated noise pollution norms include Bargain Booze, Hard Rock Café, Kala, De’Orra Club, MOBE, and Boulevard in Sector 26, as well as Kukuna Club and The Vault in Sector 7.

Also, six clubs and discotheques have been issued notices, including Pranster F&B Campus, Qizo Club, BrewEstate/Sante Club, and Zeek Club, all in Sector 26, along with WildThyme in Sector 7.

HPS Brar, collector (excise), stated, “We received multiple complaints from the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP), highlighting that these eight clubs had been repeatedly violating the Noise Pollution Rules. This led to the withdrawal of their NOC/consent-to-operate licences. The SSP requested appropriate action, following which we have revoked their liquor licences, meaning they will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol on their premises.”

Brar further added that the other six clubs were also found in violation of the Noise Pollution Rules and were, therefore, put on notice.

The show-cause notices reference compliance with the rules, orders, regulations, and instructions under the Punjab Excise Act and the UT Chandigarh Excise Policy 2024-25, as well as other circulars issued by the Excise and Taxation Commissioner from time to time.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “Over the past year, we have received several complaints from residents of Sectors 7 and 26 regarding noise pollution. Other violations were also reported, which led us to withdraw their NOC/consent-to-operate approvals. We subsequently wrote to the excise department for further action, after which they revoked the liquor licences.”

The excise department grants liquor licences to approved establishments under the Punjab Excise Act and renews them annually. Currently, licences are valid under the UT Excise Policy 2024-25 until March 31, 2025. Licensees are required to comply with the Punjab Excise Act and related rules, orders, and policies applicable to Chandigarh.

To renew the licence, the owner must pay the compounding fee and submit an appeal to the assistant excise and taxation commissioner (AETC), who will then decide whether to approve the renewal.

In November last year, the Punjab and Haryana high court has said that police are bound to register criminal cases in noise pollution complaints.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal said that noise pollution is required to be monitored from micro to macro level by the executive authorities, including the district magistrates and superintendents of police.

The court directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps on receiving noise pollution complaints. It also said that in case of non-compliance, they should be personally held liable.

Turn down the noise: Dial 100 or 112

To report a noise pollution complaint in Chandigarh, you can call the Chandigarh Police Control Room at 100 or 112. Also, you can contact the Complaint and Grievance Cell at 0172-2787200.

Safe sound level

As per regulations, the noise level at the boundary of a public place where loudspeakers, public address systems, or any other noise sources are used must not exceed 10 decibels (dB(A)) above the ambient noise standard for the area, which is 75 dB(A), whichever is lower.

