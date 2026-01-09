Chandigarh: Cash, laptop stolen from parked car in Sector-17

Thieves broke into a parked car in Sector 17 and decamped with two bags containing cash, a laptop, and important documents in broad daylight on Wednesday. A police team from the Neelam Police Post in Sector 17 reached the spot to verify the circumstances. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Goel, a resident of Nabha, Punjab, the incident occurred around 12.05 pm opposite the Empire Store in Sector 17. Goel said that he had parked his Innova Crysta near the store at approximately 11.50 am and went shopping. When he returned at around 12.30 pm, he found the side window glass shattered and two bags missing from the vehicle.

One of the stolen bags contained approximately ₹25,000 in cash, a Dell laptop, a driving licence, credit and debit cards, a forex card, a Gymkhana Club membership card, an Aadhaar card, and other vital documents. The second bag contained earphones, a charger, and a book, the complainant said.

Goel also informed the police that CCTV footage from the Empire Store captured a suspect along with two to three accomplices moving suspiciously near the vehicle around the time of the theft. The footage has been shared with the police to assist in the investigation.

Upon receiving the information, a police team from the Neelam Police Post in Sector 17 reached the spot to verify the circumstances. Based on the complaint and preliminary inquiry, an FIR was registered at the Sector 17 Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against unidentified persons.