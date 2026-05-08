...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: ‘Cash rain’ from 9th floor during ED raid left residents stunned

According to residents, the commotion began around 7.15 am when multiple vehicles of ED entered the gated society

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Advertisement

Residents of Western Towers located on Chajju Majra Road in Sector 126, Mohali, were left shocked on Thursday morning after bundles of cash were allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of the residential complex during an enforcement directorate (ED) raid at the flat of businessman Nitin Gohal, reportedly owner-founder of Fortec Web Solutions Private Ltd.

The ED later confiscated the bags and stated that the amount totalled 21 lakh. (HT File)

According to residents, the commotion began around 7.15 am when multiple vehicles of ED entered the gated society. One of the residents, Anju Kaur, said that initially they had little idea about the operation underway.

An eyewitness, requesting anonymity, said, “People noticed several cars carrying government officials entering the society early in the morning. Later, we came to know it was an ED raid. Around 15 minutes later, three residents, one man and two women, who were out on their morning walk found two bags full of currency notes lying on the ground floor.”

He added that the residents immediately recorded videos of the bags and shared them on the society’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA) WhatsApp group.

The ED later confiscated the bags and stated that the amount totalled 21 lakh. They said that the bags were thrown from Gohal’s balcony.

 
mohali
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: ‘Cash rain’ from 9th floor during ED raid left residents stunned
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: ‘Cash rain’ from 9th floor during ED raid left residents stunned
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.