Chandigarh: ‘Cash rain’ from 9th floor during ED raid left residents stunned

Residents of Western Towers located on Chajju Majra Road in Sector 126, Mohali, were left shocked on Thursday morning after bundles of cash were allegedly thrown from the ninth floor of the residential complex during an enforcement directorate (ED) raid at the flat of businessman Nitin Gohal, reportedly owner-founder of Fortec Web Solutions Private Ltd.

The ED later confiscated the bags and stated that the amount totalled ₹ 21 lakh. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to residents, the commotion began around 7.15 am when multiple vehicles of ED entered the gated society. One of the residents, Anju Kaur, said that initially they had little idea about the operation underway.

An eyewitness, requesting anonymity, said, “People noticed several cars carrying government officials entering the society early in the morning. Later, we came to know it was an ED raid. Around 15 minutes later, three residents, one man and two women, who were out on their morning walk found two bags full of currency notes lying on the ground floor.”

He added that the residents immediately recorded videos of the bags and shared them on the society’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA) WhatsApp group.

The ED later confiscated the bags and stated that the amount totalled ₹21 lakh. They said that the bags were thrown from Gohal’s balcony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the dramatic scenes, some residents expressed disbelief over the allegations surrounding the family. A neighbour, requesting anonymity, described Gohal and his family as “helpful and kind people”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the dramatic scenes, some residents expressed disbelief over the allegations surrounding the family. A neighbour, requesting anonymity, described Gohal and his family as “helpful and kind people”. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “They have been living here for a long time and I have known them for the past three years. Even during society functions and gatherings, they were among the biggest donors,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They have been living here for a long time and I have known them for the past three years. Even during society functions and gatherings, they were among the biggest donors,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident remained the talking point across the upscale Mohali housing society throughout the day, with many residents gathering in common areas discussing the unprecedented episode. ED was still at Gohal’s residence at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident remained the talking point across the upscale Mohali housing society throughout the day, with many residents gathering in common areas discussing the unprecedented episode. ED was still at Gohal’s residence at the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

mohali See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON