Chandigarh: CAT directs release of salaries of three contractual workers

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) directed the State Institute of Education, Sector 32, to release the withheld salaries of three contractual employees within one week. The tribunal observed that payment of wages cannot be withheld to compel employees to sign fresh contracts containing altered terms and conditions. The tribunal observed that payment of wages cannot be withheld to compel employees to sign fresh contracts containing altered terms and conditions. (HT File)

The interim order came while hearing an application filed by three contractual workers engaged as a peon, sweeper and chowkidar who have been serving the institute since 2011. The applicants alleged that their salary for May had been withheld after they refused to sign fresh contractual agreements introducing new terms, despite having served for more than 14 years.

The employees approached the tribunal seeking continuation of their existing service conditions until the matter is decided, a direction restraining the authorities from forcing them to execute fresh contracts, release of their withheld salary and consideration of their claim for regularisation.

During the hearing, the Chandigarh bench directed the respondents to release the applicants’ May salary within one week and observed that the employees should not be compelled to sign the fresh contract as a precondition for receiving their wages.

At the same time, the tribunal directed the applicants to furnish an undertaking stating that they would not seek extension or regularisation of their services through any proceedings before the institute while the matter remains pending.

The tribunal clarified that the order is interim in nature and has not adjudicated the employees’ claim for regularisation or the legality of the revised contractual terms. The tribunal will examine the issues during the final hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 7.