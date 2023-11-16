Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: CBI files challan against CA arrested for graft

Chandigarh: CBI files challan against CA arrested for graft

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2023 05:51 AM IST

The accused, Chandigarh-based CA, Vikas Aggarwal, is facing charges under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet against a Chandigarh-based chartered accountant (CA) accused of accepting a bribe of 50,000 from a local resident in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to his firm.

The complainant, who owns a marketing and advertising company in Sector 20, Chandigarh, had availed of a loan of over 1 crore from the bank. (HT File)

The accused, Vikas Aggarwal, is facing charges under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested from Mohali in September this year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per case files, Aggarwal, who is an empanelled CA of Canara Bank, had informed the complainant that he was deputed by the zonal office of the bank for stock audit.

The complainant, who owns a marketing and advertising company in Sector 20, had availed of a loan of over 1 crore from the bank. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of 1.50 lakh in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to the complainant’s firm, according to CBI.

The accused had agreed to accept 50,000 in cash and asked the complainant to deposit the remaining 1 lakh in his bank account. After the complainant approached CBI, the agency had laid a trap and caught Aggarwal red-handed.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbi chargesheet chartered accountant bribe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP