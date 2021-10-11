Chandigarh: Centre cuts UT’s power allocation by 16%

Amid coal shortage that has hit thermal plants across India, the Centre has reduced Chandigarh’s daily power allocation from 300 MW to 250 MW.

Even as the UT administration on Sunday maintained that there was no power shortage, officials added that the next two days will be crucial in assessing the demand and supply situation.

“We don’t intend to impose any cuts. We have adequate supply arrangements. I will review the power situation on Monday,” said UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Chandigarh receives power from the central generating stations, state generating stations and independent power producer’s through long-term power purchase agreements and short-term purchases (through exchange, bilateral purchases, etc).

The city’s current peak demand is hovering around 250 MW. On Saturday (October 9), the peak demand stood at 247 MW around 7 pm. During off-peak period (around 3 pm), the demand was 173 MW. No shortages were reported.

“The peak demand is only reflective of the maximum demand at a point in a day, which subsides within minutes. So, the average demand is much lower than the peak demand. Even after the cut (from 300 MW to 250 MW), we are managing the power supply situation with no requirement of cuts,” said UT chief engineer CB Ojha.

Only 12% power from coal-based plants

Ojha said the UT electricity department has not imposed any power cut, even as some states have resorted to it due to shortage of fuel to run their coal-based plants.

“Most of the power allocated to Chandigarh is hydro-based, and only 12% comes from coal-based electricity producers. So, there are minimal chances of the city getting adversely affected. But increased pressure on the central grid due to rising demand from other states can lead to supply constraints in Chandigarh too,” said a UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

The department officials also contended that the Centre’s cut in the city’s power allocation could be related to the change in seasonal demand. “The allocation is increased during the summer, and in other seasons it is reduced. As the winter approaches, the allocation has been cut by the Centre. During the summer, the peak demand consistently crosses 400 MW. However, it has halved now,” said the official. The peak demand had touched 426 MW in July this year.

Admn open to buying power beyond allocation

The administration, to avoid any cuts, is also open to buying higher priced electricity beyond its allocation. “It should not be required, but is still an option. These things will be reviewed on Monday,” said the adviser.

Ojha said that at present, there is no requirement for purchasing additional power. “We are meeting the demand within the present allocation. The demand, in fact, plummets in the night during this time of the year. It’s only in the middle of the day, particularly working days, when it touches the peak,” he said.

Generally, the cost per unit can more than double if there are supply shortages. “If the UT has to buy power beyond its allocation, the department’s spending will increase, which could reflect on the consumer power rates too,” said another official.

No scheduled cuts in Mohali, Panchkula too

There are no scheduled power cuts planned in the neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts too.

Even as other districts in Punjab are reeling under power cuts, the authorities in Mohali say they have enough power for all industrial, commercial and domestic users.

There are around 19 grid substations in the district, which get their power supply from the Rajpura and Ropar thermal plants besides the Ganguwal hydroelectric project. The average power demand in Mohali is 420 MW, while the supply stands at 560 MW.

PSPCL superintending engineer Mohit Sood said: “As of now, there are no scheduled power cuts in Mohali, but we are urging the consumers to use power judiciously in the wake of the coal shortage.”

Sanjay Kumar, subdivisional officer, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Panchkula, said: “As of now, there is the least possibility of power cuts in Panchkula. If in case, any possibility arises, it will be publicised in advance.”