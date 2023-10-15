News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: ‘CH 01-CS 0001’ fetches highest bid of 14.65 lakh

Chandigarh: ‘CH 01-CS 0001’ fetches highest bid of 14.65 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 08:28 AM IST

The second-highest bid went for ₹9.12 lakh for “0007” of the same series whereas “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of ₹7.09 lakh

The vehicle registration of “0001” of the “CH01-CS” series fetched a bid of 14.65 lakh against the reserve price of 50,000. The number was sold in an e-auction by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Saturday.

The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm. (HT Photo)
The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm. (HT Photo)

The number “CH 01-CS 000” was bought by Ritesh Sharma, director of a US-based IT-healthcare recruitment firm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The second-highest bid went for 9.12 lakh for “0007” of the same series whereas “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of 7.09 lakh. The four-digit number ‘9999’ fetched the fourth-highest amount of 7.01 lakh against the remaining single-digit numbers.

“The office of RLA had conducted e-auction of vehicle registration numbers (fancy and choice) of new series “CH01-CS” from vehicle numbers 0001 to 9999 along with left-over special and fancy registration numbers of previous series from October 12 to 14 in which total 460 registration numbers have been auctioned. Resultantly, revenue 2,06,13,000 has been fetched”, said Pradhuman Singh of RLA.

The RLA had earned a total revenue of 1.97 crore from the e-auction of the “CH01CR” series along with re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series held on July 25. The number, “0001”, of the “CH01-CR” series, had fetched the highest bid of 16 lakh, while second highest bid of 8.07 lakh was made for “0007” of the same series, while “0009” fetched the third-highest bid of 6.32 lakh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out