Chandigarh: Charges framed against advocate Salwan, his aide in bribery case

A special CBI court on Monday framed charges against Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) advocate Jatin Salwan and his associate Satnam Singh who were allegedly caught accepting ₹30 lakh bribe to influence a judicial officer in Bathinda. The judge ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody and adjourned the matter to May 18. (HT File)

Special judge Bhawna Jain observed that a prima facie case is made out against the accused and framed charges under Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy involving an agreement between two or more parties to commit an illegal act) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 7-A (influencing a public servant through personal influence or corrupt means) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case dates to August 2025 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Salwan following a complaint that he was demanding a ₹30 lakh bribe. Complainant Harsimranjit Singh alleged the advocate sought the funds to influence a judicial officer in Bathinda to secure a favourable order in a matrimonial dispute involving his cousin. During a trap operation on August 14, 2025, Satnam Singh was allegedly caught accepting a portion of the bribe on Salwan’s behalf. While the defense has consistently maintained that the funds in question were legitimate professional fees, the CBI has argued that the demand was explicitly tied to the promised exertion of influence over the judiciary.

During Monday’s proceedings, both Salwan and his aide were produced in person before the court and served with the chargesheet. Both accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. The judge ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody and adjourned the matter to May 18, for the start of prosecution evidence.