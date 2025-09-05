Chandigarh: Charges framed against CHB junior engg in graft case

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday framed charges of corruption against Bhuvan Chand, a junior engineer (JE) with the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), who was arrested in November last year by the CBI for allegedly taking ₹5,000 bribe from Vikas, a resident of Phase-II, Ram Darbar. The trial will now begin from December 3, 2025 as the court issued summons to witness Sanctioning Authority, Rajeev Verma to record his statements as part of prosecution evidence in the next hearing. (HT Photo for representation)

In his complaint to CBI, Vikas said he had reported an illegal construction in his neighbourhood to the CHB in September, 2024. When no action was taken, he sent a reminder in early October, 2024, to the CHB.

On October 18, 2024, Bhuwan Chand visited Vikas’ home and informed him that there was a complaint regarding illegal construction at his own house. When Vikas met the official at the office, he demanded ₹5,000 to resolve the matter. Vikas then complained to the CBI which laid a trap and arrested the accused.

While framing the charges, the court of special judge Alka Malik stated that from perusal of final report of investigation and accompanied documents therein, a prima facie case for commission of offence punishable under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988, is made out against the accused. He has been accordingly served with the charge sheet to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

