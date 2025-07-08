Search
Chandigarh: Charges framed against ex-AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu for son-in-law’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:10 AM IST

The reason behind the murder was a family dispute as Singh’s divorce case with Sidhu’s daughter Amitoj was pending in the court. On the day of the incident, Sidhu had arrived for the hearing on behalf of his daughter, who was then in Canada.

A local court on Monday framed murder charges against former Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Malvinder Singh Sidhu for killing his son-in-law Harpreet Singh. The trial is set to begin on July 11.

Former Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Malvinder Singh Sidhu had allegedly fired multiple rounds at Harpreet Singh, an Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer posted as Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Agriculture, inside the mediation centre of UT district courts, Sector 43, during a hearing. (HT File)

The charges have been framed under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and various sections of the Arms Act.

The case dates back to August 3, 2024, when Sidhu had allegedly fired multiple rounds at Harpreet Singh, an Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer posted as Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Agriculture, inside the mediation centre of UT district courts, Sector 43, during a hearing.

The accused was immediately arrested by the police on the spot and the pistol used in the crime was also recovered from him. The reason behind the murder was a family dispute as Singh’s divorce case with Sidhu’s daughter Amitoj was pending in the court. On the day of the incident, Sidhu had arrived for the hearing on behalf of his daughter, who was then in Canada.

