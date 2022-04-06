Chandigarh child rights body holds session on well-being of students

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) in collaboration with State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh, on Wednesday organised a sensitisation programme on “Pariksha Parv and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012” for officials of the education department to sensitise them about various legal provisions meant for safety and well-being of children.

The program was sponsored by the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi. Deputy directors, assistant deputy directors and principals of schools also attended the programme.

Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR, highlighted that role of the education department is of paramount importance in the well-being of children. “Teachers and officers must make effective endeavors for the safety and overall development of their students. They should have a sensitive attitude so that dignity of a child does not get affected,” she said.

Chanchal Singh, RTE consultant, CCPCR, highlighted that though every child should get education, but due to a number of reasons, many of them remain deprived. “To curb this problem, the Right to Information Act-2009 was enacted, which ensures free and compulsory elementary education for children,” he said.

Talking about POCSO Act, 2012, Tabassum Khan, district child protection officer, said that teachers as well as education department officials should ensure the safety and security of students and if any case of sexual abuse takes place, then it must be reported immediately by the school authorities.