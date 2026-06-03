Chandigarh: Chitkara University launches Punjab’s first IRM India Affiliate global Centre

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate has established its third global centre for enterprise risk management (ERM) at Chitkara University, Punjab. The development marks a key milestone for north India, positioning the region as an emerging hub for enterprise risk education, research, and thought leadership. The centre will enable learners to develop a structured understanding of risk across domains such as finance, technology, operations, governance, and sustainability. (HT Photo)

The Centre was formally inaugurated by Rajeev Tanna, CFIRM and chairman of IRM India regional group with Sandip Datta, ex-chief risk officer, ITC limited gracing the occasion, alongside Ashok K Chitkara, chancellor, Chitkara University, Sandhir Sharma, vice chancellor, Chitkara University and Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate, and other distinguished leaders from academia, industry, and governance.

The inauguration ceremony reflected a shared commitment to building future-ready institutions that integrate global frameworks with India’s evolving risk landscape. Shailesh Haribhakti, governance board member, IRM India Affiliate, also joined the inauguration virtually, sharing his perspectives on the growing importance of governance and enterprise risk management in today’s dynamic environment.

The establishment of the centre aligns with the state’s legacy of enterprise and its growing role in shaping modern education and innovation ecosystems.

The global centre for ERM at Chitkara University is envisioned as more than a physical facility. It represents a dynamic ecosystem designed to foster risk intelligence as a core leadership capability.

Through access to IRM’s globally recognised ERM qualifications, academic resources, and industry-led insights, the centre will enable learners to develop a structured understanding of risk across domains such as finance, technology, operations, governance, and sustainability.

The initiative also reinforces IRM India Affiliate’s broader vision of building a risk-intelligent and resilient India. With a presence across 140+ countries, IRM brings a legacy of over four decades in advancing enterprise risk management globally. On the occasion, Ashok K Chitkara, chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Risk management has become increasingly important as organisations navigate a complex and uncertain global environment. At Chitkara University, we believe that risk awareness and strategic decision-making are critical competencies for future business leaders and this centre of excellence will play an important role in nurturing those capabilities.”

Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate, added, “Risk intelligence is now a leadership imperative. The launch of the global centre for enterprise risk management at Chitkara University is a significant step towards embedding globally benchmarked ERM education in India.

Rajeev Tanna, CFIRM and Chairman of IRM India Regional Group, remarked, “This centre at Chitkara University will strengthen risk education, industry collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, while equipping students and professionals with globally relevant ERM practices and decision-making tools.”

As India navigates an increasingly complex and uncertain world, the launch of the global centre for enterprise risk management at Chitkara University underscores the growing recognition of risk intelligence as a critical skill for the future.