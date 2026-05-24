Chandigarh Chord | Cutting chai, cutting opinions: A Chandigarh morning ritual

In Chandigarh’s quieter corners, nature is returning—but some of the city’s most meaningful conversations are still waiting to come back. For a regular morning walker in Chandigarh, Sukhna Lake has never been just a water body. It is a habit, a rhythm, almost a ritual that structures the day. Over the years, however, something essential slipped away. The birds and ducks that once animated the lake with colour, movement and sound disappeared after they were culled during the bird flu scare a few years ago. The calm remained, but the life within it thinned out, leaving behind a silence that regular walkers still notice. Dhanas Lake feels like a quieter, gentler corner of Chandigarh where nature is slowly reclaiming its lost space. (Vivek Gulati)

In search of both novelty and nature, I recently shifted my morning walk to Dhanas Lake—another natural bounty of the city, though far less popular and refreshingly less crowded. What awaited me there felt like a small reward for curiosity. Ducks glided confidently across the water, announcing their presence with cheerful quacks, while birds perched, dipped and circled as if reclaiming territory long denied. It felt reassuring to see nature, when left undisturbed, quietly finding its way back.

There was also an unmistakable sign of the times. Floating solar panels rested on the lake’s surface, combining sustainability with restraint. Against the still water and the backdrop of the Shivaliks, they did not disturb the view but complemented it—an example of how development, when thoughtfully planned, can coexist with ecology rather than overpower it.

And yet, as the walk ended, a familiar feeling of absence followed me. What I missed most was not the birds or even the scenery—but a cup of tea. Near the Sukhna Lake Club once sat a modest third-generation tea vendor whose stall was much more than a refreshment stop. It was an open classroom, a morning newsroom, and a living archive of public opinion. On any given day, discussions ranged effortlessly from opinion polls and exit polls to Indo–US trade relations, global conflicts, local governance, and cricket tactics. One could prepare for an entire General Studies paper for the UPSC simply by listening carefully between sips.

That tea stall represented something deeply urban and deeply Indian. It was a democratic space where walkers, retired bureaucrats, professors, journalists, students and strangers met as equals. No credentials were required—only curiosity. Arguments unfolded, laughter followed disagreements, and perspectives were exchanged freely over cutting chai. The tea vendor, pouring cups with practised ease, was both a silent moderator and a witness to these everyday debates.

Dhanas Lake gave me back birds, ducks and the promise of ecological revival. But it also reminded me that cities are shaped as much by conversation as by concrete and conservation. As Chandigarh continues to evolve, the challenge is not only to restore lakes and protect wildlife, but also to preserve these informal spaces of dialogue. Because sometimes, what we miss most after a walk is not how far we went—but the conversations that once waited at the end of it.

vivekgulati1971@gmail.com

(The writer is a freelance contributor)