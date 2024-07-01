 Chandigarh chosen among Top 30 districts for prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh chosen among Top 30 districts for prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Chandigarh awarded for successful implementation of action plan to prevent child drug abuse and trafficking; Union Minister confers award in New Delhi.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on the occasion of national-level review-cum-consultation meet on Sunday awarded Chandigarh for being one of the 30 best performing districts for successful implementation of joint action plan on “Prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking”.

Chandigarh DC Vinay Pratap Singh and Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Shipra Bansal receiving the award. (HT )
Chandigarh DC Vinay Pratap Singh and Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Shipra Bansal receiving the award. (HT )

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanad Rai conferred the award during the event in New Delhi. The award was received by UT deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh along with Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Shipra Bansal.

Efforts under the joint action plan have been made by the concerned stakeholders like district child protection unit, departments of health, education, social welfare, narcotics bureau and police to wean children away from drug abuse; stop the sale of drugs in areas surrounding educational and children care institutions; and prevent the reach of pharmaceutical drugs and other goods used as intoxicants by the children. The meet was also attended by the officials of the department of health services and other officials.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh chosen among Top 30 districts for prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children
