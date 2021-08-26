Chandigarh: Chrysanthemum show likely in December

The municipal corporation is planning to hold the Chrysanthemum show in December. The budget for the show is estimated at ₹10.65 lakh and an agenda for the same will be tabled before the finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Thursday. If approved by the committee, the final decision will be taken by the MC general house, which to scheduled to meet on August 31.

The show is held every year on the terraced garden in Sector 33. Last year, it was not co-organised amid the Covid outbreak.

Various government and semi-government institutions such as Chandigarh Housing Board, PGIMER, Punjab Warehousing Cooperation, IMTEC, HSVP, Haryana PWD and private growers take part in the show. Various competitions of flowers grown in pots are held.

Notably, the MC general House in its June 29 meeting passed an agenda to organise the show. It was decided that as the Covid situation was not clear at the time, the show may be celebrated either by displaying the plants and flower pots or in a symbolic manner in the presence of some councillors and officers with small gatherings to maintain its continuity.

Now, the MC has proposed to hold this show with various competition of flowers as usual, for which prizes will be given to the winners.

The MC plans to spend ₹30,000 on the invitation cards, certificate for winners, brochure and folders. On the tentage items like shamianas, chairs, sofas and carpets, it plans to spend ₹1.40 lakh. Some other expenditures include decoration for ₹1.60 lakh, trophies for winners at ₹50,000, electrical systems at ₹60,000, cash prizes ₹70,000 and publicity ₹1.80 lakh.