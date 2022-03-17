Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Citizen services centre inaugurated at Sector 26 police station

The citizen services centre in Chandigarh has been established to provide all police services at one desk, which will enhance efficiency and effective policing at all levels. (HT File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A citizen services centre (CSC) was inaugurated by Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan along with other police officials at the Sector 26 police station on Wednesday.

The centre has been established to provide all police services at one desk, which will enhance efficiency and effective policing at all levels. The CSC will provide services like e-FIR and complaint registration and all verifications including character, employee, tenant , servant and passport verification. The centre has been established to make police more accessible by the public, officials said.

