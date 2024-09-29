Chandigarh civic body rethinks hiring special staff to cremate unclaimed bodies

The municipal corporation (MC) will reconsider its plan of hiring special staff for cremating the unidentified or unclaimed bodies after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors mulled extending services of local non-government organisations. The Chandigarh MC is already facing a financial stress. (File)

Civic body officials had in a recent finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting tabled an agenda and had proposed hiring a special staffer and purchasing equipment on an annual expenditure of around ₹3.5 lakh.

Officials had in an earlier in the proposal noted that NGOs used to bring the bodies to the cremation ground but they do not perform the complete rituals like immersion of ashes as per religious rituals. Also, whenever any unclaimed/unidentified body is brought by the police to cremation ground, it takes around 3-4 hours to complete the record after its funeral and the police has to remain there till that period.

According to officials, around 150 unclaimed or unidentified bodies are cremated in the city every year.

Junior engineer has been appointed as nodal officer, who coordinates with the police and fixes the timings.

Officials further said there was a requirement of one worker (MTS) on an outsource basis for handling and transportation of ashes. Also, at the Muslim cemetery, one worker should also be engaged on an outsource basis to remain on site at all times.

The proposal, however, was approved by the F&CC members.

Later, deputy mayor Rajinder Sharma, supported by other BJP councillors, opposed the move and recommended mulling NGO services for this cause. “All India Sewa Samiti (NGO), led by Mohal Lal Vashisht, has been cremating the bodies for MC since past 26 years,” he added.

“Their services were discontinued after police asked the civic body to appoint special staff. However, the NGO performs all rituals and keeps a full record of the bodies. Hiring special staff is an extra burden on MC, which is already facing an acute financial crisis. The services of the NGO should be taken again,” he said.

Following the BJP’s request, officiating municipal commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The officials have been directed for a detailed inquiry into the matter. The services of NGO should be continued.”