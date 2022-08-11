With 2,118 applications, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, has emerged as the most sought-after school in the city for Class 11 admissions.

The last date to submit applications was Tuesday and as per the completed admission forms analysed by the UT education department, GMSSS-16 was followed by GMSSS-8 with 1,659 applications and GMSSS-35 with 1,292 applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total 19,271 applicants, 19,069 submitted complete forms, of which 10,425 students have given their first preference as humanities, followed by 4,520 for science (medical and non-medical), 2,759 for commerce and 1,365 for other vocational courses. As many as 10,673 applicants are boys, 8,493 are girls and three are transgender. Also, 15,259 students have applied under the general category and 3,810 under various reserved categories.

Chandigarh Class 11 admissions: Govt school in Sector 16 most sought-after in city

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For humanities, most students have opted for GMSSS-8 with 1,017 applications, followed by 750 for GMSSS-16 and 619 for GMSSS-40. GMSSS -16 has received the maximum applications for science with 889, followed by 615 for GMSSS at Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Manimajra and 549 for GMSSS-35. For commerce, GMSSS-16 received the maximum applications with 479, followed by 314 for GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra, and 285 for GMSSS-35.

There are 13,570 total seats available across 42 government senior secondary schools in the city, of which 3,080 seats are for both science streams, 1,980 for commerce and 6,720 for humanities. For vocational courses, there are 1,790 available seats.

A provisional list will be released on August 12 and students will be given till August 14 to file objections. The list for allotment of schools and streams will be released on August 19 and classes are likely to commence on August 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}