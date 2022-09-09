Chandigarh: Class-8 student beaten up by classmates outside school

A Class-8 student of Government Senior Secondary School, Mauli Jagran, was assaulted by his classmates, along with some outsiders, owing to an old rivalry, police said on Thursday.

In his complaint, the victim, 16, who lives in Sector 17, Panchkula, said on Monday, he was going home around 12.30 pm, when his three male classmates waylaid him outside the school gate and assaulted him. They were accompanied by some outsiders who also hit him with sticks and threatened to kill him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim returned home and narrated the incident to his parents, who took him to the Manimajra civil hospital for treatment.

After the police were informed, a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon, 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on Wednesday.