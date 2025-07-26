Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Classmate, aides assault teen with iron rods, knives outside Sec-40 school

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:52 am IST

The boy was hit on the head, forcing him to flee back into the school for safety; the attackers then fled the scene on a Yamaha R-15 and a Hero Splendor motorcycle, issuing further threats

A Class 12 student was allegedly attacked with iron rods, knives, and bricks by a group of individuals, including a classmate, outside his school in Sector 40-D on July 17. The victim, a student of Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, was ambushed near the school parking area around 12.45 pm, according to a complaint filed by his father.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation a day prior, police said, when the victim allegedly slapped his classmate in class. (iStock)
The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation a day prior, police said, when the victim allegedly slapped his classmate in class. (iStock)

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation a day prior, police said, when the victim allegedly slapped his classmate in class. The classmate then reportedly threatened the victim, stating, “I will see you outside the school.”

On July 17, after classes concluded, the victim’s path was blocked by a group of “outsider boys” armed with iron rods and knives. They confronted him about the dispute with his classmate. When the victim stated there was no fight, the assailants began their attack, shouting to use bricks and declaring he “should not escape today.” The boy was hit on the head, forcing him to flee back into the school for safety. The attackers then fled the scene on a Yamaha R-15 and a Hero Splendor motorcycle, issuing further threats.

Shockingly, three days later, on July 20, one of the accused, accompanied by other boys carrying baseball sticks, attempted a second attack at the victim’s residence in Dadumajra. However, they fled when a crowd gathered, leaving their Splendor motorcycle behind.

The victim’s family immediately contacted the police. Personnel from Maloya Police Station arrived, seized the abandoned motorcycle, and recorded statements. Following the father’s written complaint and verification of CCTV footage from the school vicinity, the police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The complaint names the classmate and four to five unidentified boys in connection with the assault.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Classmate, aides assault teen with iron rods, knives outside Sec-40 school
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On