Chandigarh: Classmate, aides assault teen with iron rods, knives outside Sec-40 school

A Class 12 student was allegedly attacked with iron rods, knives, and bricks by a group of individuals, including a classmate, outside his school in Sector 40-D on July 17. The victim, a student of Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, was ambushed near the school parking area around 12.45 pm, according to a complaint filed by his father. The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation a day prior, police said, when the victim allegedly slapped his classmate in class. (iStock)

The incident reportedly stemmed from an altercation a day prior, police said, when the victim allegedly slapped his classmate in class. The classmate then reportedly threatened the victim, stating, “I will see you outside the school.”

On July 17, after classes concluded, the victim’s path was blocked by a group of “outsider boys” armed with iron rods and knives. They confronted him about the dispute with his classmate. When the victim stated there was no fight, the assailants began their attack, shouting to use bricks and declaring he “should not escape today.” The boy was hit on the head, forcing him to flee back into the school for safety. The attackers then fled the scene on a Yamaha R-15 and a Hero Splendor motorcycle, issuing further threats.

Shockingly, three days later, on July 20, one of the accused, accompanied by other boys carrying baseball sticks, attempted a second attack at the victim’s residence in Dadumajra. However, they fled when a crowd gathered, leaving their Splendor motorcycle behind.

The victim’s family immediately contacted the police. Personnel from Maloya Police Station arrived, seized the abandoned motorcycle, and recorded statements. Following the father’s written complaint and verification of CCTV footage from the school vicinity, the police on Thursday registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The complaint names the classmate and four to five unidentified boys in connection with the assault.