Chandigarh club owner booked for flouting 12am deadline

The owner of Terminal 7, a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 7, has been booked for continuing operations beyond permissible time.

Clubs and restaurants are allowed to remain open only till midnight as per the order of the Chandigarh administration.

A case was registered after a police patrolling team on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27 found crowd gathered at the club.

The accused is Shubham Ahuja, who has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The nightclub owner and his six employees were also booked on December 17 last year for flouting the hookah ban.