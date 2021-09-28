Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh club owner booked for flouting 12am deadline
chandigarh news

Chandigarh club owner booked for flouting 12am deadline

A case was registered against the owner of Terminal 7, Shubham Ahuja, after a Chandigarh Police team found crowd gathered at the club in Sector 7
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The Chandigarh administration has allowed clubs and restaurant to operate only till 12am. (Image for representational purpose)

The owner of Terminal 7, a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Sector 7, has been booked for continuing operations beyond permissible time.

Clubs and restaurants are allowed to remain open only till midnight as per the order of the Chandigarh administration.

A case was registered after a police patrolling team on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27 found crowd gathered at the club.

The accused is Shubham Ahuja, who has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The nightclub owner and his six employees were also booked on December 17 last year for flouting the hookah ban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paying homage to my first and last companion in life’s journey

Sunil Jakhar, the oracle who predicted Sidhu’s early exit

Kashmir will be connected with Kanyakumari by train by December 2022: LG Sinha

One militant killed, another captured alive during infiltration bid in Uri
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP