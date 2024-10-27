Chandigarh Club to hold polls on Nov 16 after 8 years gap

After an eight-year gap, members of the Chandigarh Club in Sector 1 will elect a new executive body on November 16. Nominations will begin on October 28, with the last date for submission on October 29, and withdrawals on October 31. The Chandigarh Club, which is the city’s oldest club, has been operating since 1957. (HT File)

Three businessmen—Naresh Chaudhary, Sunil Khanna and Raju Mittal—are in the race for the post of president, while Anurag Aggarwal, Anurag Chopra and Karan Nanda are vying for the post of vice president. For the eight executive member posts , around 20 candidates are competing. The results will be announced on November 17.

The Chandigarh Club, which is the city’s oldest club, has been operating since 1957. It has around 7,200 members, including prominent regional personalities such as advocates, businessmen, bureaucrats, and politicians.

The upcoming election has garnered significant attention due to its notable membership list, which includes former and serving ministers and politicians from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as well as judges, bureaucrats, lawyers, and business leaders.