Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Club to hold polls on Nov 16 after 8 years gap

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Three businessmen—Naresh Chaudhary, Sunil Khanna and Raju Mittal—are in the race for the post of president, while Anurag Aggarwal, Anurag Chopra and Karan Nanda are vying for the post of vice president

After an eight-year gap, members of the Chandigarh Club in Sector 1 will elect a new executive body on November 16. Nominations will begin on October 28, with the last date for submission on October 29, and withdrawals on October 31.

The Chandigarh Club, which is the city’s oldest club, has been operating since 1957. (HT File)
The Chandigarh Club, which is the city’s oldest club, has been operating since 1957. (HT File)

Three businessmen—Naresh Chaudhary, Sunil Khanna and Raju Mittal—are in the race for the post of president, while Anurag Aggarwal, Anurag Chopra and Karan Nanda are vying for the post of vice president. For the eight executive member posts , around 20 candidates are competing. The results will be announced on November 17.

The Chandigarh Club, which is the city’s oldest club, has been operating since 1957. It has around 7,200 members, including prominent regional personalities such as advocates, businessmen, bureaucrats, and politicians.

The upcoming election has garnered significant attention due to its notable membership list, which includes former and serving ministers and politicians from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as well as judges, bureaucrats, lawyers, and business leaders.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //