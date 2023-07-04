Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM gives 2 crore to kin of cops killed in line of duty

Punjab CM gives 2 crore to kin of cops killed in line of duty

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques for ₹2 crore to the next of kin of cops who died while performing their duty or in accidents. The CM also gave cheques for ₹12 lakh ( ₹4 lakh each) for the education of their children

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques for 2 crore to the next of kin of cops who died while performing their duty or in accidents. The CM also gave cheques for 12 lakh ( 4 lakh each) for the education of their children, according to an official spokesperson.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques for 2 crore to the next of kin of cops who died while performing their duty or in accidents. The CM also gave cheques for 12 lakh ( 4 lakh each) for the education of their children

Cheque for 1 crore was handed over to the family of ASI Sanjeev Kumar who died in line of duty in Jalandhar and cheques for 50 lakh each were given to kin of ASIs Parnam Singh and Gurlal Singh, who lost their lives in accidents.

ASI Sanjeev was killed after a Balero hit him when he was checking vehicles during the visit of a VVIP in Jalandhar.

The CM said the state government is duty bound to help the families of bravehearts and ensure their well-being.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
duty chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP